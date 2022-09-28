MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,628,506 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

