MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $700,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.