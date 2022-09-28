MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,833,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

