MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,618 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

