MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2,743.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $394.11 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

