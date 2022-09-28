MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $247.84 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.97.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

