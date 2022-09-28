MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,504 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

SPGI opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.25 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.