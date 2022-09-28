MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,576 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

