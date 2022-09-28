Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
A number of research analysts have commented on GETVF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.
GETVF stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
