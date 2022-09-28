Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces GBX 0.93 Dividend

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Medica Group stock traded down GBX 1.37 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.13 ($1.67). 706,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.12 million and a PE ratio of 3,487.50. Medica Group has a one year low of GBX 120.50 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 179.50 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

