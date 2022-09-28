Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.