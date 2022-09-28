Mercurial Finance Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mercurial Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Mercurial Finance has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Coin Profile

Mercurial Finance’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance.

Buying and Selling Mercurial Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercurial Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercurial Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

