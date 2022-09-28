Merlin Capital LLC Acquires 101,898 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,898 shares during the quarter. Tilray accounts for about 3.7% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tilray by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 659,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

