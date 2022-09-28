Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Leafly comprises 1.9% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 million. Analysts forecast that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,047,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,047,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,725 shares of company stock valued at $256,088. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
