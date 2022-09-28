Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Leafly comprises 1.9% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leafly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LFLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 71,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,763. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 million. Analysts forecast that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,047,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,047,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,725 shares of company stock valued at $256,088. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leafly Profile

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.