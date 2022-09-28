Merlin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,611 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 7.1 %

DOCS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 64,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $91.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.