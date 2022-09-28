Merlin Capital LLC Has $693,000 Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,339 shares during the period. Agrify makes up about 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Agrify worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agrify by 57.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Agrify by 141.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 154,074 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter worth $555,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Agrify by 808.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Agrify Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 20,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,400. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($3.08). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agrify

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

