Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00018251 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $57.70 million and $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
About Meter Governance
Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,553,594 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Meter Governance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.