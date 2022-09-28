Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,104.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,266.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,265.21. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,096,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

