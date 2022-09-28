MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 118.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.
MFA Financial Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
