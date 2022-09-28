Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 36.4% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 39.9% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 189,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.