MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.66. MICT shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 210,598 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MICT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MICT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MICT by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

