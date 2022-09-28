MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.66. MICT shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 210,598 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
MICT Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Institutional Trading of MICT
About MICT
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MICT (MICT)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.