MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.027-1.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 976,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

