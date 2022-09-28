Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 64.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.