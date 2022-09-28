Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.19. 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

