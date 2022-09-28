MintMe.com Coin Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00142951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00757833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00588152 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

