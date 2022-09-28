MobieCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. MobieCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobieCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobieCoin Profile

MobieCoin’s genesis date was June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

