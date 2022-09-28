MonaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,124.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and approximately $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00274115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001347 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

