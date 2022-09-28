Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 244,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

