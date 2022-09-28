Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million

Monetha (MTH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.54 million and $322,433.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

