MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $188.17 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,755. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

