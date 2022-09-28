Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $7.34. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 78,364 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $161.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 277.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

