Moonpot 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,087.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

