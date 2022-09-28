Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

