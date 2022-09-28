Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
