MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:MOR traded up €0.59 ($0.60) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.50 ($18.88). The stock had a trading volume of 103,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of €43.29 ($44.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $631.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.01.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

