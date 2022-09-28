MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.38. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2,790 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

