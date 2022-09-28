MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.38. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2,790 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.