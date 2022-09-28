Moss Coin (MOC) Price Hits $0.0801 on Major Exchanges

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and $2.28 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,302,188 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mossland is a blockchain-based metaverse project that connects the real and virtual worlds.Continuously releasing entertainment services based on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Non-fungible tokens to create practical use cases. Mossland Metaverse features digital NFT assets and entertainment services that reflect reality, and pursues an economic circulation structure integrated with Moss Coin (MOC). Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

