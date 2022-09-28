Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNERW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Mount Rainier Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Company Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

