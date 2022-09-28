MP3 (MP3) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,985.00

MP3 (MP3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, MP3 has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. MP3 has a market cap of $96,836.00 and $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MP3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MP3’s genesis date was February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MP3 is mp3finance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MP3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MP3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

