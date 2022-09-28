MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.55. 30,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,190. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

