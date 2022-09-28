Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Ignacio Novoa Buys 40,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa purchased 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,200.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Ignacio Novoa bought 11,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,271,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,005,602. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

