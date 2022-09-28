MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $203,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 42.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.6% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 126.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.