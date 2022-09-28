MV Capital Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 420.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

