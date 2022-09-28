MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

