Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.55

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $8.41. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 63,977 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

