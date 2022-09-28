Next Capital Management LLC Buys 489 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.42. 206,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

