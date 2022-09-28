Next Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 133,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,356. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

