Next Capital Management LLC Takes $691,000 Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 39,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

