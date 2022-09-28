NFT (NFT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $714,480.00

NFT (NFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $18.40 and approximately $714,480.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.05 or 1.00013444 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00079087 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

