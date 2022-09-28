NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

