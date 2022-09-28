Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.72

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 134771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.
About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.
