Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.72

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 134771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone ( OTCMKTS:NTTYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

