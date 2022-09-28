Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.72

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 134771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

